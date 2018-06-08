The Learn to Trade Charity Tradethon: Action Packed Live Day of Trading Raises Over P895,000.00 for the Greg Secker Foundation

MANILA, Philippines, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Over 70 people took to the trading floor in Manila this week, to raise money for charity, in an action packed live day of trading.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702949/Learn_to_Trade_Charity_Tradethon.jpg )



Raising over P895,000.00, over 70 people joined both Learn to Trade experts and experienced traders on Wednesday June 7, to buy and sell foreign exchange, for a live tradeathon to raise money for the Greg Secker Foundation.

During the annual tradeathon, people were offered the chance to gain insights into trading strategies and copy the trades of other experienced traders, with all proceeds from ticket sales going directly to the Greg Secker Foundation. Learn to Trade even flew in their Australian Master Trader, Grant Shi, to show some of his trading styles at the event.

Speaking about the event, CEO of Learn to Trade, James Mathews said: "This Tradeathon event is a very exciting day and a lot of fun, but the most important thing is the valuable and life changing amounts of money raised through it. The support the Tradeathon has received this year is a testament to our clients' commitment to the charity, the wider support that exists within the people we work with, and ultimately the fantastic difference that the Greg Secker Foundation is making."

The Foundation runs and supports initiatives that empower young people throughout the world, and currently has a particular focus in the Philippines having built and officially opened 100 houses that rehomed 500 people in Lemery, following the devastation of Typhoon Haiyan in 2013. Over the next year, the charity will focus on sustainability in the newly created village, in particular employment and education to ensure that the people living in the village not only survive but thrive in the future.

Greg Secker, founder of Learn to Trade and the Greg Secker Foundation added: "It's been a tremendously exciting year for the Foundation, from officially opening the village in Lemery, to going on to develop new food, farming and clean water programmes. The kind of support we have seen today at the Tradeathon will make a tangible difference to the work of the Foundation, helping us to change more lives and empower more young people and their families."

For more information contact alexa.chaffer@learntotrade.co.uk

Notes to editors: