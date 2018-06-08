Venus Concept launches 2two5--An exclusive Advertising Agency dedicated to supporting the non-invasive aesthetic industry and announces partnerships with Yelp and Doctor.com

TORONTO, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus Concept Ltd., an innovative global aesthetic technology leader, announces the launch of 2two5, an advertising agency that will exclusively serve providers that use Venus Concept devices. The name 2two5 references the number of days it takes Venus to orbit the Sun, further reinforcing the company's philosophy that everything revolves around Venus Concept's customers.

The 2two5 agency was built in response to overwhelming demand for advertising services that medical and non-medical practices can trust. "Eighty percent of aesthetic doctors I talk to complain about some aspect of marketing costs, efficacy, exaggerated results, or other undesirable behavior. Given Venus Concept's industry first and only subscription-based business model, it was natural to launch an ad agency that aligns the interests of Venus and its customers. Offering customers better marketing results, a better rate, and a lot more transparency. It's a win-win situation," said Domenic Serafino, Chairman and CEO of Venus Concept.

Yelp signed on as an official channel partner with 2two5, providing their clients significant local search authority and guidance to help navigate any town or city. "We're excited to announce that we are a Yelp Ads Certified partner, providing 2two5 clients access to enhanced capabilities and customer service that most small to mid-size practices cannot afford," stated Melissa Kang, VP of Global Marketing.

Doctor.com also signed on as a channel partner, offering 2two5's clients deep industry-specific capabilities and experience. "We are thrilled to be partnering on this innovative initiative with Venus Concept; their clients represent the sort of discerning and highly-successful practices that Doctor.com's next-generation digital marketing platform was created to serve," added Doctor.com's CEO, Andrei Zimiles. "Given today's industry dynamics, it's never been more important for providers to spread the word when they add powerful new capabilities or devices to their practice. We look forward to working closely with Venus Concept to ensure their customers have a competitive edge when it comes to every aspect of their online presence."

2two5 is staffed by a team of advertising executives from digital agencies, creative agencies, and aesthetic marketing firms. Through Internet of Things capabilities, 2two5 will leverage non-identifiable demographic data to optimize paid search, paid social, and retargeting campaigns in real time. "This will be the first agency to offer this level of connectivity, demographic accuracy, and tracking in the industry," said Glenn Normoyle, VP of Innovation.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is a leading global medical technology company that develops, commercializes, and delivers safe, efficacious, and easy-to-use aesthetic technologies and related practice enhancement services in a unique, industry-disruptive subscription-based business model. Venus Concept's devices have been designed in cost-effective and proprietary ways that enable the company to expand beyond the aesthetic industry's traditional markets of dermatology and plastic surgery, and into non-traditional markets-such as family practice, general practice, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, and medical spas. Approximately 70 percent of its devices are sold in non-traditional markets. The company has expanded its subscription platform and is now selling its devices in over 60 countries, including 27 with direct offices. Venus Concept now has over 400 global employees whose customer-centric approach has supported the company's rapid growth. For more information, please visit www.venusconcept.com.

About 2two5

2two5 is an exclusive advertising agency that connects patients with non-invasive service providers by delivering the most compelling ads to the right audience, at the right time. Through Internet of Things capability, 2two5 leverages non-identifiable demographic data to optimize advertising targeting. But if you put the boiler-plate copy and third-person writing aside, and ask them what they do, they'll say, "our providers practice aesthetic medicine, we practice marketing, and things are looking good for advertising in the beauty industry."

For further information: for more information on 2two5, please visit www.2two5.com, or contact Glenn Normoyle at 888-907-0115 ext. 301.