

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 1.845 trillion yen in April, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday - down 6.8 percent on year.



That missed expectations for a surplus of 2.076 trillion yen following the 3.122 trillion yen surplus in March.



The trade surplus was 573.8 billion yen - also missing estimates for 746.4 billion yen and down from 1.190 trillion yen in the previous month.



Exports were up 7.4 percent on year to 6.632 trillion yen, while imports advanced an annual 7.7 percent to 6.058 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX