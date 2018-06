TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.0 percent on year in May, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 523.137 trillion yen.



That was shy of estimates for 2.1 percent, which would have been unchanged from the April reading.



Excluding trusts, bank lending advanced an annual 1.9 percent - again missing forecasts for 2.0 percent, which would have been unchanged.



Lending from trusts climbed 2.3 percent to 68.187 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks surged 14.5 percent to 2.445 trillion yen.



