

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product was down 0.2 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2018, the Cabinet Office said in Friday's final reading.



That was unchanged from the May 16 preliminary reading, although it defied expectations for an upward revision to -0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, GDP was also unchanged at -0.6 percent, missing forecasts for -0.4 percent.



In the fourth quarter of 2017, GDP was up 0.1 percent on quarter and 0.6 percent on year.



