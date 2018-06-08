

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Chairman Paul Achleitner has spoken with top shareholders about merging with Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) as Germany's largest lender struggles with its turnaround plan, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Achleitner has discussed a combination of the two lenders with investors and key German government officials in recent months, the report said. While there are currently no formal discussions between the two banks and any such move is not imminent, the chairman is talking now with stakeholders about a possible deal down the road, the report said.



A key obstacle is Deutsche Bank's depressed share price, with investors telling Achleitner that they don't want a merger with Commerzbank at the moment because it would be highly dilutive and potentially trigger a capital increase and hefty writedowns, the report said. The two banks held talks in the summer of 2016, but decided then against a deal while they focused on restructuring their own businesses, the report said at the time.



While some people familiar with the talks said the chairman floated the idea, another said the question has come from investors.



