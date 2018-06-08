Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2018) - Troubadour Resources Inc. (TSXV: TR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will list as a Tier 2 mining issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") on June 11, 2018 under the trading symbol "TR".

Key Highlights

Troubadour Resources Inc. will start trading on the TSX-V on June 11, 2018 under the symbol 'TR';

The Amarillo Project is situated in the heart of a major copper-molybdenum mining district;

The 4km long soil anomaly and coincident historic trench grading 0.87% Cu over 125m (1) is evidence of a large and fertile mineralizing system; and

is evidence of a large and fertile mineralizing system; and Upon listing the Company is planning to immediately initiate a geophysical program to delineate targets in preparation for a fall drill program.

"I appreciate all of our shareholders patience as we navigated through the listing process. The Company has not been idle, and the extra time has permitted us the ability to hit the ground running. We look forward to a very active and productive field season as we work to unlock the value of the Amarillo Project" states Geoff Schellenberg, President.

To date, the Company has been engaged in the acquisition of its mineral project located in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Amarillo Project located approximately 30 kilometres west of the town of Peachland and 71 kilometres northeast of the town of Princeton in southwestern British Columbia, Canada.

The Amarillo Project consists of five (5) mineral tenures totaling 3,281 hectares and is situated within the heart of a major mining district. The Amarillo Project exhibits anomalous enrichment in copper, molybdenum and gold with skarn style mineralization highly anomalous in tungsten also present.

The multi-element signature of the Amarillo Project is consistent with a large multi-phase mineralizing system and is acutely similar to some of the neighbouring world-class mining operations; such as the Brenda Cu-Mo-Ag-Au porphyry mine located 10 kilometres to the north that produced 278,000 tonnes of copper, 66,000 tonnes of molybdenum, 125 tonnes of silver and 2 tonnes of gold over a twenty-year mine life (source: Brenda Mines website).

Troubadour's exploration team has worked diligently to define a 4 km long copper soil anomaly that is coincident with a historic trench that was reported in 1966 grading 0.87% copper over 125m(1). Over the intervening period from the 1960's, the area received limited exploration such that the trench was subsequently mislocated. The opportunity was lost until recent when the Company rediscovered the trench, acquired the surrounding ground and is now intent on unlocking its potential.

Commencing immediately upon listing, the Company will conduct a detailed, 40 line kilometre, three dimensional induced polarization ("3D-IP") survey over the extensive geochemical anomalies outlined to date. The results from the 3D-IP survey will aid in delineating drill targets for an inaugural drill program planned for this fall.

In addition to the 3D-IP survey, the Company has engaged Associated Environmental Consultants to advise and design a baseline water sampling program covering the primary drainages within the property. Sampling will be conducted by qualified technicians from the Penticton Indian Band.



(1) Trench Data Source: Philip, R.H.D. 1967; EMPR Assessment Report 01141 and Sutherland, Ian G. 1978; EMPR Assessment Report 07790. Historical information is presented for historical reference only and cannot be relied upon as the Company's QP, as defined under NI 43-101, has not prepared nor verified the historical information.

Patrick McLaughlin, P. Geo., a Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

