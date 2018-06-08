

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that the Journal of Clinical Oncology has published results of an analysis of the impact of Lutathera (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate) treatment on time to derioration in HRQoL in the pivotal phase III NETTER-1 trial.



The data demonstrate that treatment with Lutathera provides significantly longer time to deterioration of quality of life for patients with progressive midgut Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) compared to octreotide LAR alone. Lutathera is the first Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) to receive regulatory registration, with approval by the European Commission in September 2017 and by the US Food and Drug Administration in January 2018. Lutathera is an Advanced Accelerator Applications product.



The NETTER-1 trial is an international phase III study in patients with progressive, somatostatin receptor-positive midgut neuroendocrine tumors. Patients were randomized to treatment with Lutathera and best supportive care (30 mg octreotide LAR), or 60 mg octreotide LAR alone. European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) quality of life questionnaires, a commonly used metric for analysis of HRQoL in cancer patients, were assessed during the trial to determine the impact of treatment on HRQoL.



Patients completed the questionnaires at baseline and every 12 weeks until tumor progression. TTD was defined as the time from randomization to the first QoL deterioration >=10 points (on a 100-point scale) compared to baseline score for the same domain. Patients with no deterioration were censored at the last QoL assessment date. Patients with no baseline and/or no follow-up were censored at randomization. Analysis cut-off date was June 30, 2016. In total, 231 patients were randomized in the HRQoL study (117 in the Lutathera arm and 114 in the 60 mg octreotide LAR arm).



TTD was significantly longer in the Lutathera arm versus the comparator arm for the following domains: global health status (self-assessment of overall health and quality of life), physical functioning, role functioning, fatigue, pain, diarrhea, disease related worries and body image. Differences in median TTD were clinically significant in several domains: 28.8 months vs. 6.1 months for global health status, and 25.2 months vs. 11.5 months for physical functioning.



Domains where Lutathera treatment did not show a significant benefit in TTD include nausea and vomiting, dyspnea, insomnia, appetite loss, constipation, financial difficulties, endocrine scale (flushing, sweats), GI scale (bloating, flatulence), treatment scale, social functioning scale, muscle/bone pain, sexual function, and information/communication function. There were no domains in which TTD analysis showed significant benefit for the comparator arm.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX