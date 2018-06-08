

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) said it recently found a bug that automatically suggested posting publicly when some people were creating their Facebook posts. Today the company started letting the 14 million people affected know - and asking them to review any posts they made during that time. To be clear, this bug did not impact anything people had posted before, and they could still choose their audience just as they always have.



Every time the users share something on Facebook, the company show them an audience selector so the users can decide who gets to see the post. This is based on the people the users shared with last time they posted.



Erin Egan, Chief Privacy Officer of the company, said, 'This bug occurred as we were building a new way to share featured items on your profile, like a photo. Since these featured items are public, the suggested audience for all new posts - not just these items - was set to public. The problem has been fixed, and for anyone affected, we changed the audience back to what they'd been using before.'



Erin Egan said, 'Out of an abundance of caution we are letting anyone affected know today and asking them to review Facebook posts they made during that time. If you posted publicly, you'll see a notification when you log in that leads to a page with more information - including a review of posts during this period.'



