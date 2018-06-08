

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG), said that it won't allow its artificial-intelligence products to be used in military weapons.



The company said, 'We want to be clear that while we are not developing AI for use in weapons, we will continue our work with governments and the military in many other areas. These include cybersecurity, training, military recruitment, veterans' healthcare, and search and rescue. These collaborations are important and we'll actively look for more ways to augment the critical work of these organizations and keep service members and civilians safe.'



Google outlined how it plans to manage - and in some cases limit - the application of artificial intelligence, a powerful and emerging set of technologies that Google views as key to its growth.



Google said that it has recently come under criticism from its own employees for supplying image-recognition technology to the U.S. Department of Defense, in a partnership called Project Maven. Google told employees earlier this month it wouldn't seek to renew its contract for Project Maven, media report said at the time, and that decision in turn was blasted by some who said the company shouldn't be conflicted about supporting national security.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX