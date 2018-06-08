

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports increased at a faster-than-expected pace in May, while imports jumped, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Friday.



In dollar terms, exports climbed 12.6 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the expected rise of 11.1 percent.



Imports surged 26.0 percent in May from a year ago, well above economists' forecast for a growth of 18.2 percent.



The trade surplus totaled $24.92 billion in May versus the expected surplus of $33.8 billion.



