

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK permanent job placement growth softened to a five-month low in May, the Report on Jobs published by IHS Markit and the Recruitment & Employment Confederation showed Friday.



Permanent staff appointments increased markedly in May, but the pace of expansion was the softest seen so far this year. In contrast, temp billings expanded at the quickest rate in five months.



Meanwhile, availability of permanent candidate numbers fell at the fastest rate for four months, while short-term staff availability deteriorated at the quickest pace since last November.



Strong demand for staff and low candidate availability underpinned further increases in starting salaries and temp pay.



On a regional basis, the strongest rise in permanent placements was recorded in Scotland, closely followed by the Midlands.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX