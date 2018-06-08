Wirecard Gains Italian Luxury Footwear Brand Giuseppe Zanotti as a New Customer for Alipay Payments

MUNICH, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Chinese tourists now benefit from fully digital Alipay mobile payments at Giuseppe Zanotti stores

Wirecard ePOS App enables an easy integration of Alipay into the existing financial infrastructure of Giuseppe Zanotti stores in Spain , France and the UK

Wirecard, the international innovation leader in the field of digital financial technology, gains the luxury footwear brand Giuseppe Zanotti as a new customer for Alipay payments. The cooperation enables Giuseppe Zanotti to offer China's favorite mobile payment method in Spain, France and the UK. Wirecard provides Giuseppe Zanotti with the Wirecard ePOS App for the acceptance of common international payment methods on mobile devices. The solution offers retailers a digital payment ecosystem with global payment options and value-added services.

Chinese customers will be a driving force in the increase of luxury spending: By 2025, around 7.6 million Chinese households will represent a total of 132 billion Euros in global luxury sales. Giving Chinese tourists the opportunity to take advantage of their favorite payment app is a tremendous sales opportunity for local merchants in Europe. Retailers who have introduced Alipay via Wirecard have increased their turnover with Chinese customers by more than 350 percent in one year in some cases. During 'Golden Week', one of the most important travel times in China, some retailers were able to double their turnover with Alipay on a monthly basis.

Marion Laewe, Vice President Sales Consumer Goods at Wirecard, comments: "It is obviously beneficial for European retailers to offer Chinese customers their trusted payment method, because through this they are willing to spend higher amounts abroad. We are now delighted to support Giuseppe Zanotti in strengthening their customer relationship with visitors from the Far East and to profit from Alipay's digital marketing platform."

Li Wang, Head of Alipay EMEA, said: "We are excited to partner with Giuseppe Zanotti through Wirecard. Renowned luxury European brands are at the top of Chinese visitors' wish list. We will continue working together to bring a seamless payment and shopping experience to Chinese customers."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets, holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on http://www.wirecard.com , follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Giuseppe Zanotti:

Giuseppe Zanotti is an Italian luxury footwear and fashion designer known for his sculptural, jeweled heels and fashion forward sneakers. Through his eponymous label, Giuseppe Zanotti, manufactures and distributes women's, men's and children's shoes as well as small leather goods, handbags, jewelry and ready-to-wear. Available in 75 countries worldwide, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes are a red carpet favorite, inspired by and connected to the world of film, music and art.

About Alipay:

Operated by Ant Financial Services Group, Alipay is the world's leading mobile and online payment platform. Launched in 2004, Alipay and its strategic partners are now providing services to over 870 million users globally. Over the years, Alipay has evolved from a digital wallet to a lifestyle enabler. Users can hail a taxi, book a hotel, buy movie tickets, pay utility bills, make appointments with doctors, or purchase wealth management products directly from within the app. In addition to online payments, Alipay is expanding to in-store offline payments both inside and outside of China. Over 40 million brick-and-mortar merchants now accept Alipay across China. Alipay's in-store payment service covers over 40 countries and regions across the world, and tax reimbursement via Alipay is supported in 29 countries and regions. Alipay works with over 250 overseas financial institutions and payment solution providers to enable cross-border payments for Chinese travelling overseas and overseas customers who purchase products from Chinese e-commerce sites. Alipay currently supports 27 currencies.

