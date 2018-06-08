

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy decreased unexpectedly in May to the weakest level in more than one-and-a-half years, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Friday.



The current index of Economy Watchers' survey dropped to 47.1 in May from 49.0 in April.



Moreover, this was the lowest reading since September 2016, when it marked 46.3.



Any reading above 50 indicates optimism and a score below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index weakened to 49.2 in May from 50.1 in the preceding month. Meanwhile, it was forecast to rise to 50.3.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX