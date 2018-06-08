Swonkie is Fighting Social Media Nightmare at UnGagged Conference in London, June 11-12

LONDON, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Swonkie social media platform is available this month in the UK and will be presented to digital agencies and publishers at UnGagged - a two-day SEO & Marketing conference in London, June 11-12th.

Swonkie is a new social media platform that is focused on content creation, team collaboration and competitors' Analysis. Targeted for agencies, brands and publishers, Swonkie supports all major social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram (even Stories), Twitter, LinkedIn, Google Plus, Pinterest, Tumblr, Wordpress, Blogspot and Medium.

The Swonkie platform sends content in one shot through multiple social networks, keeping the brand social presence alive and consistent. For companies that struggle with the resources to fully deliver on all social networks, Swonkie can schedule any content and manage teams with real-time collaboration, editing and notification.

The platform advises on how to improve content with a three-second SEO analysis. Swonkie tracks the accounts' metrics, and any other KPIs, such as those of competitors, and immediately creates performance reports.

Why Swonkie is powerful compared with other tools:

Community Management: Allows users to reply to comments, receive messages in one spot and easily manage feedback from customers

RSS Feed: Turning on RSS feed Choosing when and where to post with Swonkie doing the rest

Integration with content platforms and SEO Analysis for content

Instagram Stories and specific Stories Analytics, plus Repost mode post

Most complete Analytics for Facebook and Instagram

Spy tool integrated to follow activity, track keywords, get rankings and competitors' Analytics

Collaborative flow for teams

More information at https://swonkie.com/