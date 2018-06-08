Travelbag Research Shows Festival-Goers Travelling Abroad in Absence of Glastonbury

LONDON, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

With no Glastonbury festival this year, sun-hungry Brits are jetting-off for global festival adventures all year round

It has rained at 74% of Glastonbury Festivals

Only nine Glastonbury weekends have been completely rain-free

UK flights to LA in April (Coachella festival), have increased 81% in last 4 years

Flights to LA around Coachella increased by 30% in April 2017 , compared to March

With the UK festival season upon us, wellies, brollies and waterproofs are an all-too-familiar part of our British festival kit (it's rained at 74% of Glastonbury Festivals). But with no Glastonbury this year, sun-hungry Brits are jetting-off for global festival adventures all year round, to get their music vibes, foodie flavours and culture kicks.

New insight from leading tailor-made travel expert Travelbag.co.uk reveals that around the period of US festival Coachella, UK flights to LA increased by 81% in last 4 years. To mark this growing trend, leading tailor-made travel expert Travelbag has hand-picked a bucket list of the world's most renowned and celebrated festivals, providing festival revellers with their perfect match. And with the world as your oyster, festival-goers can enjoy great weather all year round by chasing the sun around the globe (no need to pack your wellies).

Looking for a Glastonbury alternative in its year off? Why not take a cable car to the mountain-top destination of the Naeba Ski Resort, Japan for Fuji Rock, Japan's largest outdoor music festival in July. Or on Glastonbury weekend there is Hong Kong's Dumpling Festival for foodies, complete with a thrilling dragon boat race.

Travellers can discover the Day of the Dead in Mexico City and enjoy nights of singing and dancing with costumes in riotous colours and the traditional sugar skull features in abundance. Or in December, adventurous travellers could visit Magnetic Fields electronic music festival at a 17th-century palace in Rajasthan, India

Paul Hopkinson, Marketing Director at Travelbag comments, "With no Glastonbury this year and the world as your oyster, British festival fans can enjoy the sun all year-round at global festivals. Travelbag has seen an 81% increase in flight bookings to LA in the last 4 years around the Coachella festival period. This trend for culture-hungry travellers is why we've hand-picked this bucket list of the world's most renowned and celebrated festivals, providing keen festival-revellers with their perfect match."

Hopkinson continues, "At Travelbag we help our customers create tailor-made travel plans to suit their exact needs and we hope the Global Festivals Tour will inspire the discovery of new experiences, cultures and adventures on their holidays."

Explore Travelbag's unique interactive hand-picked bucket list of the world's most renowned and celebrated festivals, to uncover more about each festival hotspot. Filter by food, music and even literature, or plot your plans by date to select the ideal festival destination. To find out more, check out the Global Festivals Tour.

