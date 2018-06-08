sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.06.2018
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

PR Newswire

London, June 7

08 June 2018

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED
("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Monthly Net Asset Value


Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 31 May 2018 was 230.75 pence (31 April 2018: 223.27 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 May 2018 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Ten largest shareholdingsPence per sharePercentage of investee equity held
Hurricane Energy plc58.56.4%
Northgate plc36.06.3%
STV Group plc26.317.8%
FairFX Group plc25.917.5%
De La Rue plc17.63.2%
Woodford PCT plc8.21.3%
NCC Group plc7.51.2%
Leaf Clean Energy Co.6.929.9%
GI Dynamics Inc.4.547.8%
Cenkos plc4.06.8%
Total of ten largest shareholdings195.4
Other investments35.6
Cash and accruals-0.2
Total NAV230.8

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742
www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/ Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080


© 2018 PR Newswire