Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

08 June 2018



CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Monthly Net Asset Value



Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 31 May 2018 was 230.75 pence (31 April 2018: 223.27 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 May 2018 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Ten largest shareholdings Pence per share Percentage of investee equity held Hurricane Energy plc 58.5 6.4% Northgate plc 36.0 6.3% STV Group plc 26.3 17.8% FairFX Group plc 25.9 17.5% De La Rue plc 17.6 3.2% Woodford PCT plc 8.2 1.3% NCC Group plc 7.5 1.2% Leaf Clean Energy Co. 6.9 29.9% GI Dynamics Inc. 4.5 47.8% Cenkos plc 4.0 6.8% Total of ten largest shareholdings 195.4 Other investments 35.6 Cash and accruals -0.2 Total NAV 230.8

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

Chris Waldron (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 742 742

www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/ Liz Kirchner

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080