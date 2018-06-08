sprite-preloader
Freitag, 08.06.2018

08.06.2018 | 08:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Thomson Reuters Corp - Result of AGM

Thomson Reuters Corp - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 7

Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 7, 2018 -- Thomson Reuters (TSX / NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results from the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held yesterday in Toronto.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

All 11 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters board. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Thomson Reuters or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.

The results were as follows:

NomineeVotes For% Votes
For		Votes Withheld% Votes
Withheld		Total Votes
David Thomson614,016,45998.90%6,822,7301.10%620,839,189
James C. Smith616,134,64299.24%4,705,3460.76%620,839,988
Sheila C. Bair619,744,00299.82%1,095,9420.18%620,839,944
David W. Binet592,289,18795.40%28,550,7154.60%620,839,902
W. Edmund Clark, C.M.577,692,17193.05%43,148,5016.95%620,840,672
Michael E. Daniels611,206,90698.45%9,634,0091.55%620,840,915
Vance K. Opperman601,939,33396.96%18,901,2553.04%620,840,588
Kristin C. Peck611,923,26398.56%8,912,1021.44%620,835,365
Barry Salzberg618,340,22199.60%2,493,9860.40%620,834,207
Peter J. Thomson614,457,97898.97%6,376,6551.03%620,834,633
Wulf von Schimmelmann619,636,00599.81%1,198,3830.19%620,834,388

Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business at the annual meeting. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges (symbol: TRI). For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.

CONTACTS:
MEDIAINVESTORS
David CrundwellFrank J. Golden
Senior Vice President, Corporate AffairsSenior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 416 649 9904+1 646 223 5288
david.crundwell@tr.comfrank.golden@tr.com

