Thomson Reuters Corp - Result of AGM

Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 7, 2018 -- Thomson Reuters (TSX / NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results from the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held yesterday in Toronto.

All 11 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters board. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Thomson Reuters or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.

The results were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes

For Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld Total Votes David Thomson 614,016,459 98.90% 6,822,730 1.10% 620,839,189 James C. Smith 616,134,642 99.24% 4,705,346 0.76% 620,839,988 Sheila C. Bair 619,744,002 99.82% 1,095,942 0.18% 620,839,944 David W. Binet 592,289,187 95.40% 28,550,715 4.60% 620,839,902 W. Edmund Clark, C.M. 577,692,171 93.05% 43,148,501 6.95% 620,840,672 Michael E. Daniels 611,206,906 98.45% 9,634,009 1.55% 620,840,915 Vance K. Opperman 601,939,333 96.96% 18,901,255 3.04% 620,840,588 Kristin C. Peck 611,923,263 98.56% 8,912,102 1.44% 620,835,365 Barry Salzberg 618,340,221 99.60% 2,493,986 0.40% 620,834,207 Peter J. Thomson 614,457,978 98.97% 6,376,655 1.03% 620,834,633 Wulf von Schimmelmann 619,636,005 99.81% 1,198,383 0.19% 620,834,388

Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business at the annual meeting. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thomson Reuters

