Selected wind and power plants will supply electricity to the Brazilian utility under a 20-year PPA starting from 2022.Brazil's Minas Gerais-based power company, Compañía Energética de Minas Gerais S.A. (CEMIG), the fourth largest energy company in the country, has announced the results of its own auction for large-scale wind and solar power projects, which was launched in mid-May. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), the company said that its unit Cemig Geração e Transmissão S. A. has contracted 431.4 MW of wind and solar power in the auction. Cemig stressed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...