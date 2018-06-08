EAB Group Plc: Elite Alfred Berg to launch Indian solar fund, and announces partnership with Fortum and UK Climate Investments

EAB Group Plc, Press Release, 8 June 2018, 9:00 a.m. (EET)

Elite Alfred Berg to launch Indian solar fund, and announces partnership with Fortum and UK Climate Investments

Elite Alfred Berg has entered into a partnership with Fortum and UK Climate Investments ('UKCI') which will deliver a new investment opportunity in the Indian renewable energy market.

Under the agreement, Elite Alfred Berg will initially acquire a 14% ownership interest in Fortum's 185 MW portfolio of operational solar assets in India, with an option to acquire a further 16% interest by the end of the year. UKCI have entered into an agreement to acquire a 40% share in the portfolio, with Fortum retaining the remaining 46% ownership interest.

As part of the agreement, Fortum will continue to provide operation and maintenance services for the assets.

"The agreement with Elite Alfred Berg and UK Climate Investments is an important step in our solar strategy. Our ambition is to continue the partnership also for future solar power projects. The arrangement frees up capital for further investments and enables Fortum to continue to utilise its key competencies to develop, construct and operate solar power plants in India," says Kari Kautinen, SVP, Solar & Wind Development and M&A at Fortum.

Commenting on the announcement, UKCI Managing Director Richard Abel said "We look forward to partnering with Fortum and Elite Alfred Berg in the delivery of clean electricity for the equivalent ~315,000 homes. This project demonstrates the growing maturity of India's secondary market for renewables - creating an environment in which private investors have confidence to invest in new greenfield projects that will accelerate the decarbonisation of India's economy."

The transaction will allow Elite Alfred Berg to launch an Indian solar power fund, providing a vehicle for international institutional investors to participate in solar power projects in the country.

"In the present low-interest environment, there is robust investor demand for assets offering regular, predictable cash yield, such as infrastructure and utilities. Solar power production in India makes a lot of sense, as the country offers one of the best solar resources in the world, strong economic growth and sound government support. At the same time, efficient CO2-free energy generation complements our sustainable and responsible investment offering perfectly", says Daniel Pasternack, Elite Alfred Berg CEO.

Elite Alfred Berg's fund is incorporated as a Finnish limited partnership (Ky) alternative investment fund, and it is currently open for subscriptions by institutional investors.

