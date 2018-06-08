

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is slated to publish Germany's industrial production and foreign trade figures for April. Industrial output is forecast to grow 0.3 percent on month, slower than the 1 percent increase seen in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the yen, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1808 against the greenback, 129.50 against the yen, 1.1580 against the franc and 0.8795 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX