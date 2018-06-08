

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L, LYG) announced Friday that it has sold its remaining stake in Standard Life Aberdeen plc, representing approximately 3.3 percent of the Company's issued ordinary share capital, at a price of 352.5 pence per share. This has raised aggregate gross sale proceeds of 344 million pounds.



The company noted that there is no impact on the Income Statement as the investment has been accounted for at fair value through other comprehensive income.



