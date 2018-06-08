

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open lower on Friday as investors await the Group of Seven leaders' meeting taking place amid intense tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and most of the participating statesmen.



Investors also await directional cues from the U.S. and European central bank meetings as well as the world's major oil producers meeting in Vienna on June 22.



Asian markets drifted lower as Treasury yields rebounded and Brazilian assets slumped on growing pessimism toward the economy. Also, Turkey surprised analysts by tightening monetary policy for the third time this quarter.



On the data front, China's exports increased at a faster-than-expected pace in May, while imports jumped at the fastest pace since January, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.



In dollar terms, exports climbed 12.6 percent year-over-year, faster than the expected rise of 11.1 percent. Imports surged 26.0 percent in May from a year ago, well above economists' forecast for a growth of 18.2 percent.



Japan's gross domestic product was down 0.2 percent sequentially in the first three months of 2018, the Cabinet Office said in a final reading. That was unchanged from the May 16 preliminary reading, although it defied expectations for an upward revision to -0.1 percent.



U.K. permanent job placement growth softened to a five-month low in May, the Report on Jobs published by IHS Markit and the Recruitment & Employment Confederation showed earlier today.



Permanent staff appointments increased markedly in May, but the pace of expansion was the softest seen so far this year. In contrast, temp billings expanded at the quickest rate in five months.



Industrial production and foreign trade figures from Germany are due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



Gold held steady and the dollar wallowed near a three-week low against its peers, while Brent crude futures extended gains after surging nearly $2 a barrel on Thursday amid speculation that Saudi Arabia, other OPEC states and non-OPEC allies may stick to a global pact on cutting oil supplies until the end of 2018.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight. The Dow rose 0.4 percent to reach its best closing level in three months on the back of a sharp jump in Mc Donald's shares, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively ahead of the G7 summit as well as U.S. and European central bank meetings.



European markets fell modestly on Thursday even as rising bond yields helped lift banking stocks. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.2 percent after disappointing data on euro-area exports and German factory orders.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both slid 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.1 percent.



