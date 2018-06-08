Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: SIGNIFIGANT ORDERS FOR UUTECHNIC GROUP'S MIXING TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS

PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ PRESS RELEASE JUNE 8, 2018 at 9:20am

SIGNIFIGANT ORDERS FOR UUTECHNIC GROUP'S MIXING TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS

Stelzer Rührtechnik Int. GmbH part of the Uutechnic Group has received four major mixing orders. Two orders were obtained by winning new customers from the traditional market and the other two orders are important for the continuation of the growth strategy of the certain segments in Asia.

Thanks to the orders Stelzer Rührtechnik Int. GmbH achieved a record high monthly order intake of approximately EUR 2 million. Orders have been booked for the second quarter of 2018. Deliveries are scheduled for 2018 and for the first quarter of 2019.

"Orders continue strengthening the good order backlog of the Mixing Business and steady growth prospects. I am glad to see that Stelzer is getting again big and challenging projects to its portfolio", says Jussi Vaarno, the head of Mixing Technology business line.

Uutechnic Group is focused on improving the competitiveness of its customers by providing them advanced equipment technology and unique service concept worldwide. The product range includes agitators, different types of pressure vessels, process- and storage tanks, reactors and heat exchangers. Additionally different types of long welded and machined axially symmetrical parts as rolls, cylinders, tubes and cones.

The main industries are hydrometallurgy, mining-, pulp and paper-, food-, fertilizer-, other chemical industries and environmental technology.

Uutechnic Group's business consists of one segment, Process Solutions, which is divided into two business lines: Mixing Technology and Tanks & Rolls. Mixing Technology business line consists of Stelzer Rührtechnik Int. GmbH and Uutechnic Oy. Tanks & Rolls business line consists of Japrotek Oy Ab and AP-Tela Oy.

