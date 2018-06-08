

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production growth accelerated in April after easing in the previous two months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



The average daily output of Dutch manufacturing industry climbed 5.0 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 3.3 percent increase in March. The measure has been rising since October 2015.



Production in the pharmaceutical industry grew the most by 17.4 percent annually in April, followed by production of electrical devices with 12.8 percent spike.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.6 percent in April.



