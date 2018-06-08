Stockholm, June 8, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Better Collective A/S (short name: BETCO), a mid cap company within the consumer services sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Better Collective is the 35th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018. Better Collective is a developer of educational platforms within the iGaming industry. Through its products, Better Collective aims to make sports betting and gambling entertaining, transparent and fair for the global network of online bettors. The company's portfolio includes more than 1,000 websites and products, including Roulette Geeks, the complete guide to roulette, CasinoVerdiener, the go-to place for German casino players and Betting Odds Calculator, the app which enables users to find true betting value. Better Collective was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. For more information, please visit www.bettercollective.com. "We are very happy about the great interest in Better Collective demonstrated by institutional investors across Europe and the Swedish public, not to mention a great number of our own employees and board members," said Jesper Søgaard, CEO of Better Collective. "To us, this confirms the confidence in our strategy, our continued M&A activities and the potential in our strong position as the leading affiliate within sports betting. The listing is an important step in Better Collective's continued growth journey whereby we empower even more iGamers around the world." "We welcome Better Collective to Nasdaq Stockholm, where it will join a number of peers within the iGaming industry," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We continue to see a strong inflow of iGaming companies looking to leverage Nasdaq Stockholm as a platform for continued growth, and today's listing of Better Collective underlines that trend." "At Nasdaq, we are proud to be able to match companies and investors wherever the interest is concentrated," said Carsten Borring, AVP, European Listings, Nasdaq. "Since Sweden is a major European hub for the iGaming industry, it is only logical for us to offer Better Collective a front row seat among industry peers in the sector." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------