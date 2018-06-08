

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production decreased unexpectedly in April, data from Destatis revealed Friday.



Industrial output dropped 1 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a revised 1.7 percent rise in March. Output was forecast to grow 0.3 percent.



Excluding energy and construction, industrial output declined 1.7 percent. Energy production slid 1.6 percent in April, while construction output increased 3.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, growth in industrial production eased to 2 percent from 3.8 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast an increase of 2.8 percent.



