

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production decreased in April after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent month-over-month in April, reversing a 2.2 percent increase in March.



Among sectors, manufacturing production contracted 1.4 percent over the month, while mining and quarrying output advanced by 2.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth eased notably to 3.9 percent in April from 7.2 percent in the prior month.



Another report from the statistical office showed that manufacturing new orders rebounded strongly by 14.5 percent yearly in April, in contrast to a 8.7 percent fall in March.



