

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's exports dropped in April, while imports expanded after falling for three straight months, figures from Destatis showed Friday.



Exports fell by seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month, in contrast to March's 1.8 percent increase. The 0.3 percent decline came in line with expectations.



Meanwhile, imports advanced 2.2 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in March. Economists had forecast a 0.6 percent rise.



As a result, the trade surplus decreased to EUR 19.4 billion from EUR 21.6 billion in the previous month.



On a yearly basis, exports climbed 9.3 percent after falling 1.7 percent. Similarly, imports gained 8.2 percent, following March's 1.7 percent decrease.



On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus declined to EUR 20.4 billion from EUR 17.8 billion in the prior year. The current account surplus totaled EUR 22.7 billion versus EUR 16.7 billion last year.



