Edmans to focus on research around corporate governance and social responsibility

For more information, visit: https://www.researchaffiliates.com/en_us/about-us/our-team/alex-edmans.html

Research Affiliates announced today that London Business School Professor Alex Edmans, PhD, has joined the firm as an advisor. In this role, Dr. Edmans will support research initiatives around social responsibility and governance. "Alex is a rising star in the finance community. The depth of his research and intellect are very impressive and a wonderful addition to RA's vibrant research culture," said Rob Arnott, chairman and founder.

With research that cuts across executive compensation, governance, behavioural finance, corporate social responsibility, and investment strategies, Dr. Edmans' work has been published in the American Economic Review, Journal of Finance, Journal of Financial Economics, Review of Financial Studies, and Journal of Economic Literature

"I am delighted to join Research Affiliates and have the opportunity to contribute to its mission of bringing transformative insights and products to investors. While I hope to work on a broad range of topics, I am particularly excited about the possibility of developing robust implementation tools for ESG strategies," explained Dr. Edmans.

"Alex is a prolific researcher whose work spans a wide variety of topics," said Vitali Kalesnik, head of Equity Research. "For example, in his work on social responsibility, he was able to show that employee job satisfaction increases shareholder value. This finding has profound implications: companies that treat their employees better both attract and retain better talent, improve productivity, and reward their shareholders with higher returns. Needless to say, I am eagerly looking forward to the opportunity to work closely with Alex."

Dr. Edmans graduated from Oxford University, and obtained his PhD from MIT Sloan as a Fulbright Scholar. He began his academic career at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2007 before moving to London Business School in 2013. He has won the Moskowitz Prize for Socially Responsible Investing, the FIR-PRI prize for Finance and Sustainability, the Investor Responsibility Research Centre prize, and the WRDS Award for Best Empirical Finance Paper at the WFA. Dr. Edmans has also been named a Rising Star of Corporate Governance by Yale University and a Rising Star of Finance by NYU/Fordham/RPI.

Dr. Edmans retains his affiliation with London Business School and the Centre of Corporate Governance. He will remain managing editor of the Review of Finance, a Research Fellow of the Centre for Economic Policy research, and a Fellow of the European Corporate Governance Institute.

About Research Affiliates

Research Affiliates, LLC, is a global leader in smart beta and asset allocation. Founded in 2002 and based in Newport Beach, California, Research Affiliates is dedicated to creating value for investors and seeking to have a profound impact on the global investment community through its insights and products. The firm's investment strategies are built on a strong research base and are led by Rob Arnott and Chris Brightman. Research Affiliates delivers solutions in partnership with some of the world's leading financial institutions through their offerings of mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, and/or commingled accounts. As of March 31, 2018, about $201 billion in assets are managed worldwide using investment strategies developed by Research Affiliates.

Web: www.researchaffiliates.com

Twitter: @ra_insights

Neither Research Affiliates, LLC, nor its related entities provide investment advice outside of the United States, Ireland, and Canada, and do not offer or sell any securities, commodities, or derivative instruments or products. Any such business may only be conducted through registered or licensed entities and individuals permitted to do so within the respective jurisdiction and only in conjunction with the legally required disclosure documents and subject to all legally required regulatory filings and/or exemptions.

The trademarks Fundamental Index and RAFI, and the Research Affiliates trademark and corporate name and all related logos, are the exclusive intellectual property of Research Affiliates, LLC, and in some cases are registered trademarks in the United States and other countries. Various features of the Fundamental Index methodology, including an accounting data-based non-capitalization data-processing system and method for creating and weighting an index of securities, are protected by various patents, and patent-pending intellectual property of Research Affiliates, LLC. (See all applicable US Patents, Patent Publications, Patent Pending intellectual property and protected trademarks located at https://www.researchaffiliates.com/en_us/about-us/legal.htmld, which are fully incorporated herein.) Any use of these trademarks, logos, patented, or patent-pending methodologies without the prior written permission of Research Affiliates, LLC, is expressly prohibited. Research Affiliates, LLC, reserves the right to take any and all necessary action to preserve all of its rights, title, and interest in, and to, these marks, patents, or pending patents.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005062/en/

Contacts:

Media:

US:

Hewes Communications, Inc.

Tucker Hewes, +1-212-207-9450

hewesteam@hewescomm.com

or

Europe:

JPES Partners

Matt Rogers, +44 (0)20 7520 7624

ra@jpespartners.com