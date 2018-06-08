Horyou 'Blockchain With a Purpose': A Token for Inclusion and Sustainability

GENEVA, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Promoting a traceable decentralized philanthropy, Horyou, the social network for social good, is introducing its HoryouToken, built on the concept of "Blockchain with a purpose"

Horyou strongly believes in the power of technological advancements to support decentralization of philanthropy and to promote social good. Thus, it is launching HoryouToken to support and promote social and economic inclusion, enhancing a positive circle of interactions benefiting civil society, social entrepreneurs and social good doers.

Introducing Blockchain with a Purpose

HoryouToken aims to revolutionize the act of giving with its truly novel approach called Blockchain with a Purpose. "The objective of Horyou is to put blockchain on a positive trailto solve someof the most crucial challenges. We are giving a humanitarian purpose to Blockchain," says Yonathan Parienti, founder and CEO of Horyou.

While making it possible for any willing person to support social good, HoryouToken also provides access to a traceable and intelligent philanthropic redistribution service called Proof of Impact.

HoryouToken can be used in various ways, including:

To reward Horyou community members from all continents for sharing their positive news and actions on the Horyou platform To buy Spotlights (Horyou digital currency for economic inclusion) or support directly the social good actions and causes on the Horyou platform or beyond As a mode of transaction inside and outside the Horyou platform, as well as a Fintech payment solution intended to support philanthropy, through proof of impact To buy or sell products, as well as to subscribe to services and soft commodities that enhance social good within the future Horyou marketplace

An international platform connecting for good since 2013

"What the Horyou platform is trying to do is to get (those) people to talk to each other and to connect them to funders. I can think of nothing better." (Eric Schmidt, former Executive Chairman of Google, Horyou Village in Cannes, May 2015).

Horyou, is a platform dedicated to social good that fosters sharing of ideas, emulation and solidarity. Through technology, innovation and advocacy of social entrepreneurship, Horyou aims to spread positive interactions amongst its member organizations, individuals, social innovators and personalities.

Launched in December 2013, Horyou social network currently gathers more than 250,000 users and 1,500 organizations from more than 180 countries.

Horyou team is driven by one purpose: to make the world a better place.

