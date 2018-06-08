London stocks were set to drop at the open on Friday, taking their cue from weakness in Asia as investors digested the latest data out of China and eyed the G7 summit in Quebec. The FTSE 100 was called to open 29 points lower at 7,675. London Capital Group analyst Jasper Lawler said: "Given the quiet economic calendar today, the continuing trade spat between the US its closest allies will attract a good deal of attention as the G7 summit begins. The broader US market posted its first loss in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...