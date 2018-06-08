Kaz Minerals said on Friday that Non Ferrous China has agreed to invest $70m into its Koksay project, giving it a 19.4% stake. Koksay is a potential open pit copper mine development project in Kazakhstan, located around 230 kilometres from Almaty. The deposit has a mineral resource of 736 Mt at an average copper grade of 0.42%, with contained copper of 3.1 Mt. The investment by NFC, which is subject to certain conditions including regulatory approvals in Kazakhstan and China, will be ring-fenced ...

