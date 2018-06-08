Wall Street finished mixed on Thursday as the Dow rose, while the Nasdaq Composite ended its four-day streak with technology declines sending the index lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.38% at 25,241.41, while the S&P 500 lost 0.07% to 2,770.37 and the Nasdaq 100 slid 0.79% to 7,152.83. Gains on the Dow were led by McDonald's, which was ahead 4.39%, while among the biggest losers on the Nasdaq were Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook and Netflix, which declined 1.09%, 0.38%, 1.65% and ...

