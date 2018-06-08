

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production declined for the second straight month in April on weak mining activity, the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Industrial output dropped unexpectedly by 0.5 percent month-on-month in April, following March's 0.4 percent decrease. Output was forecast to grow 0.3 percent.



At the same time, manufacturing output gained 0.4 percent but slightly slower than the 0.3 percent increase seen a month ago. Economists had forecast a faster growth of 1.3 percent rise.



Mining and quarrying output logged a monthly fall of 5.8 percent, while construction output grew 2.9 percent in April.



In three months to April, industrial output dropped 0.5 percent from the previous three months, while manufacturing logged a bigger decline of 1.1 percent.



