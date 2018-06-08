Solidsoft Reply today announced it has won the 2018 Microsoft Health Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are absolutely delighted to have won the award for Microsoft Health Partner of the Year 2018. Continuous innovation has been critical to the development of a solution that safeguards 520 million citizens across Europe.

The relationship and collaboration with Microsoft has been instrumental to our success, enabling the team at Solidsoft Reply to maintain innovation as the Microsoft Azure platform evolves".

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,600 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Solidsoft Reply was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Healthcare.

The risk of falsified medicines is growing on a global scale and the infiltration of falsified medicines in the European supply chain poses a major threat for citizen health security. Solidsoft Reply have developed the European Medicines Verification System, National Blueprint System and an Azure browser based SaaS Solution; VeriLite to address the Falsified Medicines Directive which will be enforced in February 2019. Our solutions are instrumental to assuring the safety of 520 million citizens across Europe.

"Our ecosystem of partners is crucial to delivering transformative solutions, and this year's winners have proven to be some of the finest among their peers," said Gavriella Schuster corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "We are pleased to recognize Solidsoft Reply for being selected as winner of the 2018 Microsoft Health award."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

SOLIDSOFT REPLY

Solidsoft Reply is the Reply group company creating enterprise strength solutions on-premises and utilising the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. A global award winning Microsoft Gold certified partner, Solidsoft Reply specialises in: System Integration on the Microsoft platform, including BizTalk Server and Logic-Apps, Service-Bus and API-Management on Microsoft's Azure PaaS public cloud; Custom Application Development on the Microsoft Azure platform; Business critical application support; Azure operational services and Application Lifecycle Management. A published thought leader and trusted advisor to Microsoft, engineering innovative solutions since 1993, Solidsoft Reply has helped over 500 enterprise clients succeed.

www.solidsoftreply.com

REPLY

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005183/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Roberta Giani

r.giani@reply.com