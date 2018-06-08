Scala Delivers Stylish Digital Ticketing in Victoria and Albert Museum Redesign

Large Scala interactive video wall acts as eye-catching vending machine and promotional surface at new Exhibition Road entrance.

SITTARD, Netherlands, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies, has completed the delivery of a large-scale digital ticketing desk and video wall at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London, as part of the museum's ambitious Exhibition Road entrance redesign.

Delivered by Scala platinum partner Intevi, the large video wall (32ft x 2ft) is made up of eight consecutive 55 inch screens that grab the attention of visitors within the gigantic new Exhibition Road entrance space, calling them to purchase tickets or seek information about specific events.

"Scala's content management system, combined with the ability to provide both interaction and touch, made Scala the obvious and perfect choice of digital signage vendor for this project," said Tom Scott, managing director of Scala platinum partner Intevi. "Scala was the only software that allowed us to run eight individual media players driving each ticket station independently, or to run a single player with eight outputs to turn the installation into a single display fabric."

The eight screens, each equipped with a chip and pin reader and a printer, can run separately as vending screens or in unison as a larger video wall, which can run video content or promotional material across the length of the screens.

The installation is made possible through a combination of nine Scala media player licenses in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, Scala Content Manager and Scala Designer. In addition, Scala is driving six general digital signage screens across the museum.

"Intevi have once again proven to be a leading partner in both execution craftsmanship, guidance to the customer and vision when it comes to creating a very impactful yet useful dynamic digital signage solution", states Harry Horn, GM EMEA & VP Marketing Global of Scala. "We are delighted to have been able to make the V&A's ambitious vision for the new Exhibition Road entrance a reality."

About Scala, Inc.

Scala solutions deliver engaging retail experiences by connecting networks of digital signs, kiosks, mobile devices, websites and Internet-connected devices. Scala, a STRATACACHE company, provides the platform for marketers, retailers and innovators to easily create and centrally manage deployment of shopping experiences while retaining the flexibility to rapidly adapt to local business conditions and preferences of customers in the store. With 30 years of experience entertaining, informing and educating audiences, Scala is well-known for its innovation and leveraging best-of-breed technologies, such as mobile and predictive analytics, to create award-winning solutions that are easy-to-use, yet infinitely customizable. Headquartered near Philadelphia, PA, Scala's network of partners and developers located in more than 90 countries drives more than 500,000 screens worldwide.

About the Victoria and Albert Museum

The V&A is the world's leading museum of art and design, housing a permanent collection of over 2.3 million objects that span over 5,000 years of human creativity. The museum holds many of the UK's national collections and houses some of the greatest resources for the study of architecture, furniture, fashion, textiles, photography, sculpture, painting, jewellery, glass, ceramics, book arts, Asian art and design, theatre and performance.

Intevi

Intevi is a forward thinking digital media services and solutions provider based in Hampshire, UK. They have over 20 years experience in delivering high end solutions based on customer's needs. As a Scala partner, Intevi provides digital solutions with a real world usable system including the metrics and analytics to support the return on investment.

Learn more about the V&A large-scale digital ticketing desk and video wall at https://scala.com/the-v-a-stylish-digital-ticketing/

