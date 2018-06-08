Flywire Executive to Speak on Security and Financial Crime at MoneyConf 2018

BOSTON and DUBLIN, Ireland, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire (http://www.flywire.com/) general counsel and chief compliance officer, Peter Butterfield, will be part of a panel discussion on cybersecurity in the world of digital finance at MoneyConf 2018, taking place in Dublin, Ireland June 11-13. Butterfield will be joined on the panel by executives from Zayo, Au10tix, and Trustev.

MoneyConf (https://moneyconf.com/), in its fourth year, will gather over 5,000 attendees from over 60 countries to learn from the industry's leading fintech experts via insightful keynotes, hands-on workshops and industry networking. This year's event talks place at the RDS Arena in Dublin.

Flywire serves businesses, educational institutions, and hospitals around the world and has established its platform as the preferred solution for global payments and receivables processing. Butterfield

manages all compliance, regulatory, risk, and legal matters for the business.

Session Details:

Security and Financial Crime

June 13

14:25 - 14:45

With more consumers adopting digital payments, the pressure on fintechs to ensure cybersecurity is mounting. What role can securing data play, and what can fintechs do to maximise security as part of their operation?

Panelists:

Ron Atzmon - Managing Director, Au10tix

Peter Butterfield - General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Flywire

Pat Phelan - Founder, Trustev

Sandi Mays - EVP & CIO, Zayo

About Flywire (https://www.flywire.com/)

Flywire is a provider of global payment and receivables solutions, connecting over 1,400 businesses and institutions with their customers on six continents. The company processes billions in payments per year around the world. Flywire offers a comprehensive suite of products including OnPlan, a domestic billing and payment solution for pre-collection and payment plans. The company also supports its clients with end-to-end customer support including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as around-the-clock online payment tracking. Flywire is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, London and Manchester (UK), Valencia (Spain), Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Cluj (Romania), and Sydney. For more information, visit www.Flywire.com (http://www.flywire.com/).

Media Contacts: for Flywire Tim Walsh 617.512.1641 timw@walshgroupmarketing.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Flywire via Globenewswire

