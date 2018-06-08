Kate Somerville Skincare Partners with Plastic Oceans Foundation

Los Angeles, California, June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kate Somerville Skincare is the latest industry leader to partner with the Plastic Oceans Foundation in their mission to reduce single-use plastic pollution from the environment.



Kate Somerville was so drawn to the partnership due to the Foundation's Rethink Plastic initiative, a program in which they work with leading brands in various industries to reduce their plastic footprint and to build awareness of the issue among consumers, employees, and industry peers. The goal is to achieve a meaningful shift in the long-standing belief that plastic is a viable disposable material that can just be thrown away without any ramifications.



Kate Somerville Skincare is a Los Angeles-based, international skincare brand, known for delivering transformative results through both products and Clinic treatments. Founded in 2004, Kate Somerville is a part of Unilever's prestige beauty portfolio of global brands. The partnership with Plastic Oceans Foundation comes as Unilever is rolling out a plan to implement measures that will move them toward being a greener and more sustainable company.



"Healing people's skin every day came out of the goodness of my heart, but I realized that what I was creating may be harming the ocean," said Kate Somerville, Founder of the brand. "That broke the link for me. I was part of the problem and now we need to solve this problem. That's what we're going to do at Kate Somerville. We're going to rethink plastic, but we're also going to help our industry and the families around us rethink plastic. A big part of that effort comes through this partnership and support of the Plastic Oceans Foundation."



The partnership is officially launching in conjunction with World Oceans Day, on June 8, 2018. In addition to Kate Somerville's pledge to be 100% recyclable packaging by 2022, the brand will immediately begin implementing the following short-term goals:





Remove plastic from packaging of all kits, which are currently made from 50% plastic

Reduce non-essential single use plastic in the Kate Somerville Skin Health Clinic and eliminate plastics at head office

Apply the 3Rs of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle in all packaging including alternative materials, post consumer plastic and making it recyclable

Provide volunteer opportunities to employees with organizations promoting sustainability



"Cosmetics and personal care products have long been a major source of single-use plastic entering our seas, waterways and land," said Julie Andersen, Global Executive Director of the Plastic Oceans Foundation. "Thus, we are inspired and excited by Kate Somerville Skincare taking up the mantle of leadership by implementing a concise plan to reduce their use of plastic in their packaging and elsewhere. We look forward to a long-term relationship and working with their team to achieve meaningful results."



Andersen also noted that the partnership and this kind of corporate commitment can serve as a powerful reminder that change is possible and it doesn't have to take decades to implement.



"I grew up in California and the ocean has always been where I feel my best. It has rocked my world to see how in trouble the ocean is," adds Somerville. "Plastic is everywhere, but we can all make a difference in this world just by making small changes in our lives!"





About Kate Somerville

Kate Somerville has created customized, results-oriented skincare solutions that have transformed the complexions of her celebrity clients and users of her line. Kate designed every product in her line after the treatments in her famed Skin Health Experts Clinic in Los Angeles. Kate Somerville has devoted her life to healing skin and healing lives, and her solutions-based strategy has made her one of the most trusted names in skincare today. For more information visit: www.katesomerville.com (http://www.katesomerville.com/)

About Plastic Oceans FoundationPlastic Oceans Foundation wants to change the world's attitude towards plastic within a generation. The Foundation serves the ocean and the public by engaging people of all ages, in all social situations, to understand the danger of continuing to perceive plastic as being disposable and to prevent plastic from entering the environment. We use inspirational and solutions-focused film and media, paired with supportive activism to foster a global movement to rethink plastic. For more information visit: www.plasticoceans.org (http://www.plasticoceans.org/)

