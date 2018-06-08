Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical has secured the largest ever syndicated bank loan in Asia to help pay for the cash portion of its $46bn acquisition of FTSE 100-listed Shire. Takeda has entered into a $7.5bn term loan credit agreement with banks JP Morgan Chase, Sumitomo Mitsui, MUFG and Mizuho, with the majority of the funding committed by Japanese institutions. The loans will be used to fund part of Takeda's cash consideration for its offer for Shire, which was recommended by the Dublin-based ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...