Specialist chemicals maker Synthomer said it had been included in a European Commission probe into practices relating to the purchase of styrene monomer in the European Economic Area. In a statement, Synthomer said commission investigators had visited its London office this week. "The company takes competition laws very seriously and will continue to fully cooperate with the commission throughout its investigation," Synthomer said. Styrene monomer is used to make plastics, and can be found in ...

