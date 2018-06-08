Van Lanschot Kempen appoints Robin Boon Director of Communications

's-Hertogenbosch, 8 June 2018

Van Lanschot Kempen today announced that Robin Boon will join the company on 1 August as its new Director of Communications. Robin Boon succeeds Jochem van de Laarschot, who has left to join PostNL.

Karl Guha, Chairman, comments: "We are delighted to welcome Robin to Van Lanschot Kempen. His background and broad experience make him eminently suited to further shaping the way we communicate the strengthening of our position as wealth manager.'

Robin Boon (born 1965) has been with Aegon NV as Head of Corporate Communications since 2013 and previously held similar positions with ABN AMRO, TNT and PostNL.



About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

