FlowForma to Host Process Automation Webinar, Featuring McKinley Irvin on June 14th

FlowForma, the leading provider of process automation tools for Microsoft Office 365 is pleased to announce its upcoming webinar entitled "Law Firm Makes Case for Process Automation", featuring Dustin Ray, Business Process Analyst from McKinley Irvin, taking place on Thursday, June 14th 2018.

Attendees of this webinar will hear first-hand how one of the largest divorce and family law firms in the US Northwest transformed their processes using a highly-effective alternative to paperwork, ultimately saving time, increasing efficiency and freeing up employees to concentrate on clients.

"Anyone who works in an office can attest that an email inbox is not where you want your critical requests to lay. Having a one-stop shop that we can go to for a heads-up on a process, where we can see instantly if any action needs to be taken, has been indispensable." said Dustin Ray, Business Process Analyst, McKinley Irvin.

Attendees of this webinar will:

Learn how McKinley Irvin advanced their Digital Transformation journey by replacing manual tasks with an automated no-code tool.

advanced their Digital Transformation journey by replacing manual tasks with an automated no-code tool. Hear how automating processes, such as onboarding and managing client funds, has saved McKinley Irvin multiple hours per request.

multiple hours per request. See how legal practices can easily mitigate risk and improve compliance with out-of-the-box auditable features.

Webinar Details

When: Thursday, June 14th, 2018 @ 4pm GMT+1

Where: Online

Who: COOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT Managers, Digital Transformation Managers, Business Analysts, Business Managers, Operations Managers, Process Analysts, Delivery Managers

This webinar is free but registration is compulsory, secure your complementary place today.

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Digital Business Automation (DPA) tools for Microsoft Office 365 has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award winning products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.



FlowForma is a Gold Microsoft Partner, with over 150,000 users across Europe, America and Asia. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve and achieve with employees, customers and partners.

For further information, visit www.flowforma.com