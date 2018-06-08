

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen spiked up against its major counterparts in early European deals on Friday.



The yen advanced to a 2-day high of 128.69 against the euro, weekly highs of 109.30 against the greenback and 84.00 against the loonie, off its early lows of 129.73, 109.85 and 84.69, respectively.



The yen climbed to 4-day highs of 76.67 against the kiwi and 82.87 against the aussie and 3-day highs of 111.38 against the franc and 146.64 against the pound, reversing from its early lows of 77.21, 83.78, 112.01 and 147.44, respectively.



If the yen rises further, it may find resistance around 127.00 against the euro, 108.00 against the greenback, 110.00 against the franc, 145.00 against the pound, 83.00 against the loonie, 75.00 against the kiwi and 80.00 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX