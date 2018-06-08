London stocks fell in early trade on Friday as investors adopted a risk-off strategy ahead of what could be a heated G7 summit in Canada. At 0840 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.7% to 7,650.88, while the pound was 0.1% lower against the dollar at 1.3416 and up 0.1% versus the euro at 1.1389. Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said: "After ignoring the trade tensions for as long as they could, a rocky Asian session has left the European indices feeling rather tender. "A likely feisty G7 meeting in ...

