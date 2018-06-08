China's trade performance was resilient in May with imports surging more than export growth to surprisingly reduce the monthly surplus, while Japan's first quarter economic output was confirmed. China's trade performance was resilient in May with imports increasing 26% year-on-year and exports up 12.6% to result in the Chinese trade surplus unexpectedly reducing to $24.9bn from $28.3bn in April. The market had expected a rise in the surplus to $33.3bn. Japan's first quarter GDP contracted by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...