The share capital of Ringkjøbing Landbobank will be increased due to the company's merger with Nordjyske Bank A/S (discontinuing company). The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 11 June 2018 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060854669 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Ringkjøbing Landbobank --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 21,812,000 shares (DKK 21,812,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 9,182,258 shares (DKK 9,182,258) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 30,994,258 shares (DKK 30,994,258) --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: RILBA --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3292 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66

Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=682464