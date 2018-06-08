Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions 08-Jun-2018 / 09:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 8 June 2018 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces that as required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations"), the Company was notified on 8 June 2018 of the following transaction by Ian Mattioli, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, relating to the purchase of ordinary shares within CLM SIPP, a pension scheme of which he is a beneficiary. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name CLM SIPP 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA - Ian Mattioli is a beneficiary of CLM SIPP b) Initial Initial Notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Custodian REIT plc b) LEI 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code GB00BJFLFT45 b) Nature of the Purchase of Shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) 120.712 pence 1,624 d) Aggregated information 1,624 - Aggregated volume 120.712 pence - Price e) Date of the 2017-06-08 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain. - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CREI OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5627 EQS News ID: 693761 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=693761&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2018 04:53 ET (08:53 GMT)