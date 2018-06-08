Barcelona (ots) - For its second consecutive year, Trace Software International confirms it will be an exhibitor at Intersolar Europe, taking place 20th - 22nd of June at the Messe München exhibition center in Munich, Germany- Stand B3-575.



With a unique know-how and more than 30 years of experience in the industrial engineering, Trace Software International leads innovation delivering software solutions that disrupt old habits and provide decisive advantages in terms of profitability and safety.



With events spanning four continents and 26 years of experience, today Intersolar is the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry. More than 55,000 visitors are expected in this upcoming edition. A very promising data which confirms how the event is seriously playing a worldwide major role in connecting solar businesses and increasing the share of solar power in the energy supply.



Photovoltaics are experiencing a second wind in Europe, in fact, figures are really positive. 2018 will witness a growth of +30% in Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.



Trace Software International provides the professionals of the solar industry with cutting-edge and state of art software solutions, aimed to simplify processes and improve performance.



In a growing market, the archelios[TM] suite guarantees excellent results in terms of precision, time and productivity. It is a proofed real asset which adds value to the PV project.



The design process for photovoltaic systems has, for the most part, transitioned from a simple electrical equation to a complicated three-dimensional architectural, solar and financial analysis.



archelios[TM] suite is a comprehensive solution with enables feasibility study, bankability, 3D design, to the compliance and calculation notes, right up to the operation and maintenance management.



It is composed by:



archelios[TM]is an online application conceived to design, simulate and perform the economic analysis of photovoltaic projects up to 50kWp.



archelios[TM] Pro is the application for the 3D design, simulation, bankability analysis, and the most accurate yield forecast, for any kind of PV installation.



archelios[TM] Calc is a market leading software for electrical sizing of PV installations linked to the public network of the layout according to the different NF guides and the ICE standards.



archelios[TM] O&M brings all the benefits of PVBIM mock-up design to advanced PV monitoring. Thanks to this 3D model, all data is referenced to BIM and the user can import and access any information from any component of the plant well as pinpoint the location of any failure for a quick intervention.



