COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Commerzbak EUR1bn 2023

8th June 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

€ 1,000,000,000 0.25% Mortgage Pfandbrief due 2023

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme

Dated 10 August 2017

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ40MW3 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,000,000,000 Description: 0.25 % Notes due 2028 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Credit Agricole CIB

Danske Bank

DekaBank

HSBC Bank plc

