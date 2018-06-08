COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Commerzbak EUR1bn 2023
London, June 8
Post-Stabilisation Notice
8th June 2018
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
€ 1,000,000,000 0.25% Mortgage Pfandbrief due 2023
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme
Dated 10 August 2017
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE000CZ40MW3
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 1,000,000,000
|Description:
|0.25 % Notes due 2028
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Credit Agricole CIB
Danske Bank
DekaBank
HSBC Bank plc
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.